Cathay Pacific Fined £500K Over Customer Data Failures

Law360, London (March 4, 2020, 5:07 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s data watchdog fined Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific £500,000 ($641,000) Wednesday for failing to protect the personal information of nearly 10 million customers. The Information Commissioner's Office said Wednesday the airline's computer systems had exposed details of 111,578 U.K. residents and a further 9.4 million people from other countries. The data accessed between October 2014 and May 2018 includes passengers' names, nationalities, dates of birth, phone numbers, email, addresses and passport numbers. "This breach was particularly concerning given the number of basic security inadequacies across Cathay Pacific's system, which gave easy access to the hackers," said Steve Eckersley,...

