Lehman Administrators Must Pay For £1.67M Mistake

Law360, London (March 4, 2020, 6:22 PM GMT) -- A London appeals court ruled Wednesday that liquidators for Lehman Brothers' Australian subsidiary shouldn’t be shortchanged by £1.67 million ($2.1 million) after administrators of the ill-fated investment bank's European arm made a clerical error, saying “no right-thinking person would think it fair.” In a judgment written by Judge David Richards, the Court of Appeal said Lehman Brothers Australia Ltd., which entered liquidation in 2009, was entitled to have the £23.4 million it received from the administrators as a creditor of Lehman Brothers International Europe bumped up to over £25 million. “In my judgment no right-thinking person would think it fair for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS