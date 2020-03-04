EU Top Court Backs €20M Gun-Jumping Fine Against Fishery

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 3:14 PM EST) -- The European Union's highest court on Wednesday upheld €20 million ($22.2 million) in fines against Marine Harvest for failing to get approval before taking over a rival fishery, rejecting calls from a court adviser that the penalty be slashed in half. Both Norwegian salmon farmer Marine Harvest and Advocate General Evgeni Tanchev had pressed the European Court of Justice to pare down the penalty, arguing the bloc’s antitrust enforcer made a mistake when it slapped the fishery with two separate €10 million fines for combining with Poland-based Morpol too quickly. While the European Commission imposed the separate fines citing two violations...

