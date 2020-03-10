Cuban Charcoal Suit Against Amazon Could Go Up In Smoke

Law360, Miami (March 10, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Miami man's lawsuit claiming Amazon and a local importer of Cuban charcoal have illegally trafficked in property confiscated by the Castro regime was doused with criticism by a federal judge Tuesday, but the judge left a flicker of opportunity for him to repair deficiencies in his complaint. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. did not issue a ruling at a hearing in Miami on motions to dismiss from Amazon.com Inc. and Susshi International Inc., which does business as Fogo Charcoal, in one of the first complaints alleging violations of the Helms-Burton Act, a measure that lets American companies and...

