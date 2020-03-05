Fed. Circ. Grapples With Double-Patenting In Enbrel Case

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- Sandoz urged a seemingly uncertain Federal Circuit panel Wednesday to undo a decision that will block its biosimilar of Amgen’s multibillion-dollar drug Enbrel until 2029, saying the district court should’ve found Amgen’s patents covering the drug invalid for double-patenting. Sandoz could face a steep climb in persuading the panel to reverse the district court, which U.S. Circuit Judge Kathleen M. O’Malley said made a lot of findings and put forth several alternative conclusions concerning why Sandoz’s attempts to invalidate the patents failed. “So you’re going to have to convince us that the district court, after a two-week trial and an 80-page...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS