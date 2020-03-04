TiVo Investor Looks To Halt $3B Xperi Tie-Up

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- A TiVo Corp. shareholder filed a proposed class action in Delaware federal court Tuesday, looking to halt TiVo's proposed $3 billion tie-up with Xperi Corp. until more details are disclosed about the transaction. TiVo stockholder Jordan Rosenblatt said a company disclosure filed Feb. 18 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange was false and misleading because it failed to include certain financial projections for both of the entertainment technology companies, as well as other information. "The omissions and false and misleading statements in the registration statement are material in that a reasonable stockholder will consider them important in deciding how to vote...

