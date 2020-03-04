Anika Therapeutics Hires Insulet, Covidien Alum As GC

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 9:02 PM EST) -- Anika Therapeutics Inc. has named a new general counsel, the Massachusetts biotech company said Wednesday. The company, whose crown-jewel product is a proprietary hyaluronic acid used in tissue and joint therapies, said its new executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary is David Colleran, formerly general counsel at device maker Insulet Corp. Colleran “has a proven record leading corporate legal and governance activities for global medical device and biotech companies,” Anika's interim CEO Cheryl Blanchard said in a statement. Colleran was approved by the board for the newly created position, according to an Anika spokesman. Colleran, who has experience in mergers...

