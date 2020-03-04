Broker Says Deutsche Bank Cleared $8.5M In Ponzi Transfers

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- An Illinois broker-dealer involved with over $8.5 million in unauthorized securities transfers pointed the finger at Deutsche Bank in a new lawsuit Wednesday, saying the bank negligently cleared bogus transactions to nonexistent accounts on behalf of an alleged Ponzi schemer. In a complaint filed in Illinois federal court, Insight Securities Inc. outlines a complex shell game whereby investment adviser Fernando Haberer forged transfer orders from Insight clients to fake accounts in their names at Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas. Insight executed the transfers but says Deutsche shouldn’t have let them through because it knew the accounts didn’t exist, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS