Judge Told Barneys Buyer Can't File Clawback Suits

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 3:47 PM EST) -- A request by the liquidator of Barneys New York's assets for standing to claw back payments made by the bankrupt retail chain has met opposition from the estate, its creditors and the U.S. Trustee, who banded together to tell the court standing was not part of the purchase deal for the assets. In filings Tuesday and Wednesday, the Barneys estate, its unsecured creditors committee and the U.S. Trustee all said the agent hired by Authentic Brands Group to liquidate the stores the company purchased from the retail chain in November does not have standing to bring avoidance actions against Barneys suppliers...

