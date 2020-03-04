Brookfield Again Sweetens Cincinnati Bell Deal To $2.8B

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 3:07 PM EST) -- Brookfield once again sweetened its takeover deal for Cincinnati Bell in the face of a competing proposal, bringing the total transaction value to nearly $2.8 billion, the telecommunications company said Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners increased the consideration to Cincinnati Bell Inc. shareholders from $12.50 per share to $13.50, bumping the total deal value to about $2.797 billion including debt, the announcement said. The amended deal follows a competing offer lobbed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Inc., Cincinnati Bell said. "As you can see, our transaction process is moving at a fast pace and certainly in a positive direction," Cincinnati Bell CEO Leigh...

