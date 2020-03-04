Ex-US Bank Exec Fined For Weak AML Compliance

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- A former U.S. Bank executive was fined $450,000 by t​​​​he Financial Crimes Enforcement Network for skirting anti-money laundering protocol during his tenure, the federal agency said Wednesday. When ex-Chief Operational Risk Officer Michael LaFontaine was at the company, U.S. Bank’s automatic detection software, which is used to monitor suspicious activity, wasn’t working at full capacity, restricting the number of alerts that FinCEN received, the agency said. Even with the reduced effectiveness of the software, U.S. Bank was understaffed to the degree that it didn’t have enough people to review the number of alerts being created, FinCEN said. LaFontaine was with the...

