Pensions Boss Fined For Failing To Aid Regulator Probe

Law360, London (March 5, 2020, 2:57 PM GMT) -- The director of a pensions company was fined £10,000 ($12,700) after he failed to hand over documents needed for an investigation by The Pensions Regulator, saying he had been busy preparing for a yacht race. Michael Woolley, 63, of Surrey, failed to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, saying he had separately booked a diving holiday in Cuba. The documents relate to an investigation of 16 pension plans for which Woolley’s company, PIM Trustees Ltd., is the trustee. Woolley is also the director of Southbank Capital Ltd. where money from the pension plans was invested. The Pensions Regulator had requested information...

