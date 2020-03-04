Paul Weiss Guides $135M Infusion Into Alignment Healthcare

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- California-based Alignment Healthcare on Wednesday said it had raised $135 million in its latest funding round, steered by a team from Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP. Fidelity Management & Research Co., funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. and Durable Capital Partners LP all chipped in on the Series C round, bringing Alignment’s total funding to date to $375 million, according to the company’s statement. The Medicare Advantage insurance company said the funding will “accelerate the growth of the company’s Medicare Advantage footprint” as well as its technology platform and plan offerings. Alignment CEO John Kao...

