Law School Closes Over Student's Contact With Infected Atty

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 12:34 PM EST) -- New York Law School closed its campus Wednesday after a student reported coming into contact with a Lewis & Garbuz PC attorney who was diagnosed with coronavirus, and the attorney's wife and son have also tested positive, officials said. The attorney's wife practices at the firm, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday. Other attorneys at the firm in Manhattan will be tested, he said. Health and school officials are currently evaluating the Washington Heights campus of Yeshiva University, where the lawyer's son attends school as an undergraduate, according to Melanie Leslie, dean of Yeshiva University's law school, Cardozo Law School....

