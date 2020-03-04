Logan's Roadhouse Parent Can Tap $12M In Ch. 11 Financing

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (March 4, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- The bankrupt parent company of restaurant chain Logan’s Roadhouse received permission Wednesday from a Delaware judge to access $12 million of Chapter 11 financing as it pursues a sale of its restaurant assets. During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, CraftWorks Parent LLC attorney Peter A. Siddiqui of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP said the money would be used to fund the debtor’s operations in the coming weeks as well as to pay for the marketing and sale process for its more than 330 restaurant locations. He also said the deal with existing first-lien lender Fortress Credit Co. LLC would leave enough cash...

