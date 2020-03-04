Goya Says Rival Copied Product Look To Spice Up Sales

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 6:34 PM EST) -- Goya Foods Inc. on Wednesday skewered a competitor with an infringement lawsuit alleging it copied the look of the Latin food brand’s decades-old products in an attempt to spice up its own sales. Badia Spices Inc. infringed the packaging of Goya’s Sazón seasonings in order to capitalize on the success Goya spent 40 years building with the product line, according to the New Jersey federal court complaint. Goya wants a declaration that its trademarked design has been infringed, as well as monetary damages for any profits Badia reaped from its actions. “In short, plaintiff does not — and will not —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS