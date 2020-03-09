Crypto Co. Says Fintech Co. Couldn't Live Up To Promise

Law360, London (March 9, 2020, 6:09 PM GMT) -- An Iceland-based cryptocurrency company has said a U.K. digital payments contractor was never actually capable of delivering on a banking software system, rejecting the company’s defense against a £3 million ($3.88 million) counterclaim over the canceled project. Genesis Mining Iceland EHF denied the suggestion that London-based Digital Capital Ltd. was able to provide anything other than “peripheral functionality” for the software system it had been contracted to build, which was originally expected to launch by June 2018. Genesis launched a counterclaim against Digital Capital late last year to try to recover the money it had already paid to the U.K. contractor, over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS