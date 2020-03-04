Fertilizer Co. Wants $7M Arbitration Award Confirmed

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- A Singapore fertilizer manufacturer has urged a Kansas federal court to confirm a more than $7 million arbitral award issued against a U.S. fertilizer sourcing company and its foreign affiliates following a dispute stemming from a sales contract. Dreymoor Fertilizers Overseas Pte. Ltd. said on Tuesday that the award issued by a sole arbitrator on Feb. 15 against Kansas-based UAB AVAgro is binding. The award is broken down into sums of €6.2 million (about $6.9 million) and a separate $274,000 in addition to legal fees. Arbitrator Matthew E. Draper had dismissed AVAgro's reasoning for not repaying Dreymoor for the purchase of 27,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS