Enterprise Slams 'Absurd' Insurer Defense In £10M Suit

Law360, London (March 6, 2020, 4:31 PM GMT) -- The owner of a stolen rental car that was used to knock down a woman, leaving her paralyzed, has argued the vehicle was still insured at the time of the accident, so insurer Direct Line should pick up a portion of the woman’s estimated £10 million ($12.8 million) personal injury claim. Enterprise Rent-A-Car UK Ltd. said in a reply filed with the High Court on Tuesday that Direct Line's argument that the insurance it provided had expired by the time the accident occurred was “commercially absurd.” “The claimant, ERAC, takes issue with each and every allegation made by the defendants in their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS