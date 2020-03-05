Feds Can't Escape Suit Over Wirtgen Machines Barred In US

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- The federal government must face a lawsuit from a German manufacturer alleging that its road-building machines were unlawfully blocked at the United States border after the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Wednesday that it has the authority to hear the case. The case centers around a U.S. Customs and Border Inspection decision to exclude Wirtgen America Inc.'s machines from entering the country because the U.S. International Trade Commission has excluded the company's patent-infringing products. CIT Chief Judge Timothy C. Stanceu on Wednesday rejected the government's claim in its motion to dismiss that the case falls outside the court's jurisdiction on...

