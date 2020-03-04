FCC Can't Edit Jury Instructions In Atty Race Bias Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge seemed none too pleased Wednesday with the Federal Communications Commission’s request to tweak his jury instructions ahead of a trial over claims the agency passed up an employee for promotion because she was black. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton, who was in court that morning to sort out pretrial disputes over dates and witness testimony before the case goes before a jury in April, said he had been using essentially the same jury instructions for the last 18 years. “I would like to know why the government believes my instructions are defective,” the judge said....

