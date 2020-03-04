SEC Considers Easing Limits On Private Offerings

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed easing capital-raising rules on private companies, including increasing limits on early-stage crowdfunding and on so-called Reg A+ offerings, often described as miniature initial public offerings. The SEC agreed by a 3-1 vote to release its proposal for public comment, potentially setting up a vote on a final draft this year. Commissioner Allison Herren Lee dissented on the proposal. The SEC’s 341-page proposal marks the agency’s latest effort to spur capital raising, this time focusing on private companies after prior measures to relax rules on public issuers. The latest proposal largely focuses on two...

