We Can Fight Climate Change With The Army We Have

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 2:42 PM EST) -- For approximately two decades, legal scholars have anticipated a legal battle over the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency establishing a national ambient air quality standard for greenhouse gases, or GHGs, under the Clean Air Act.[1] After all, the National Ambient Air Quality Standard, or NAAQS, program is the central and most expansive and powerful program of the CAA,[2] and Congress designed it to regulate pollutants whose emissions “may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health or welfare” and whose presence in the outside air derives “from numerous or diverse” sources. GHGs like carbon dioxide and methane obviously fit that bill, but the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS