Williams Claims ETE Owes $410M For Wrecking Merger

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- Pipeline giant The Williams Cos. Inc. urged a Delaware vice chancellor Wednesday to order its erstwhile merger partner Energy Transfer Equity LP to pay a $410 million termination fee, arguing that ETE triggered the obligation by undermining their $38 billion tie-up in 2016. Anthony L. Ryan of Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP made the point to Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III during partial summary judgment arguments in the latest round of a more-than four-year battle over the busted merger, a topic of multiple opinions by the vice chancellor and Delaware's Supreme Court. Williams lost an attempt to compel ETE, now Energy...

