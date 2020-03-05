DOL Says Mining Outfit Stiffed Worker Health Plan

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has slapped a West Virginia coal mining business with a lawsuit accusing it of continuing to dip into workers' paychecks for medical coverage while failing to fund its employee health plan. In a suit filed Wednesday against the Pritchard Mining Co. in the Southern District of West Virginia, the DOL alleged that Pritchard put the brakes on funding its employees' medical plan in 2016. According to the terms of the plan, which the company administrates, Pritchard was obligated to pay for all approved medical claims within 45 days but instead, the department says, the company began...

