Embracing March Madness With Workplace Rules In Mind

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 3:22 PM EST) -- Every March during the annual NCAA men’s college basketball tournament employers are faced with a decision of whether to confront or embrace March Madness. With nearly everyone having a mobile phone and 76%[1] of employees admitting to at least checking game scores during the tournament, it’s next to impossible to ban March Madness from the workplace altogether. Thus, there is almost no choice for employers but to embrace (at least some of) the madness and provide voluntary fun activities that don’t run afoul of workplace policies. Some employers choose to make the tournament an enjoyable time for employees to blow off...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS