PPG Investor Claims Execs Are Liable For $25M Payout

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- PPG Industries' former and current executives should repay $25 million that the paint manufacturer disbursed in a settlement to end stock-drop claims stemming from the revelation of accounting fraud, an investor has argued in Pennsylvania federal court. Brenda Rubin said in a derivative suit on Wednesday that the executives, and not the company, should be held responsible for paying the class action settlement that came as a result of their alleged failure to address the deceptive accounting practices of Mark C. Kelly, who served as PPG's vice president, controller and principal accounting officer. "Defendants, because of their positions of control and...

