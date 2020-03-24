Maynard Cooper Nabs IP Litigator From Jones Day

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Maynard Cooper & Gale PC has boosted its intellectual property team in New York with a litigator from Jones Day who spent the majority of his career with Ropes & Gray LLP. Christopher J. "Chris" Harnett has around 30 years of experience, largely working with life sciences and electronics companies. He said the move to Maynard Cooper was like a homecoming, since he's back with attorneys who hired him for his first law job. "I'm going to get an opportunity to get back with some of the people I worked with when I was a kid," he told Law360. "Two of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS