Biz Group Tells Justices State Defect Suits Flout Due Process

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 4:35 PM EST) -- Product manufacturers told the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday that Ford was deprived of due process when Montana's and Minnesota's justices allowed product defect and negligence suits to advance in their states despite a lack of connections between Ford’s alleged conduct and the claims at issue. Product Liability Advisory Council Inc., which represents American and international product manufacturers, filed an amicus brief supporting Ford Motor Co.’s arguments for reversing 2019 decisions by the Montana and Minnesota Supreme Courts that the automaker contends improperly stretch the bounds of specific personal jurisdiction. Ford maintained that those decisions cleared a path for companies hit with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS