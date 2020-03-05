Auditor Wins Competition Tussle With UK Rail Giant

Law360, London (March 5, 2020, 5:58 PM GMT) -- An appeals court in London handed a second win to an infrastructure auditor who’d blamed Britain’s railway operator with effectively shutting it out of the market, ruling that the process for controlling access to rail infrastructure violated competition rules. The Court of Appeal unanimously upheld a finding that Network Rail had infringed the Competition Act 1998 when it made changes to its audit rules that excluded Achilles Information Ltd. from bidding on rail infrastructure contracts. Judges backed findings by the Competition and Appeals Tribunal that it was unlawful for Network Rail to limit access to just those suppliers reviewed via just...

