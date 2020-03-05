Amazon Fights State Aid Ruling To Stave Off $280M Tax Bill

Law360, Luxembourg (March 5, 2020, 2:43 PM EST) -- The European Commission was wrong to void a 2003 agreement between Amazon and Luxembourg based on transfer-pricing guidelines set 14 years later, the retail giant told a European Union court Thursday in a €250 million ($280 million) state aid case. Amazon and Luxembourg contend that the European Commission incorrectly relied on later rules in voiding their 2003 tax deal. During the first day of an appeal challenging the commission's finding that Amazon's tax deal with Luxembourg violated state aid rules, both Amazon and the country focused on guidelines for taxing intragroup cross-border transactions set by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and...

