Insurer Loses Appeal Over Cost To Rebuild Fire-Hit Factory

Law360, London (March 5, 2020, 3:16 PM GMT) -- An appeals court ruled Thursday that an insurer should pay a U.K. bedding weaver more than £3.5 million ($4.5 million) for fire losses, rejecting arguments that the company’s policy didn’t cover the full costs to “reinstate” its property and building. The Court of Appeal tossed a challenge from Endurance Corporate Capital Ltd. to a lower court ruling that the insurer should pay Sartex Quilts & Textiles Ltd. £1.4 million on top of the more than £2.14 million already paid out for the company’s property damage claim. The insurer had argued that David Railton QC, sitting as a judge of the High...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS