Canada Goose Loses Bid To Block Animal Rights Protesters

Law360, London (March 5, 2020, 4:22 PM GMT) -- An appeals court on Thursday dismissed a bid by retailer Canada Goose to block activists from protesting outside of one of its central London stores over the use of real fur in its clothing, ruling the company's request was too broad. The Court of Appeal said that the lower court was right last year to refuse to continue an injunction Canada Goose Retail Ltd. UK had secured in December 2017, because he clothing company’s description of the “unknown persons” it had brought the suit against was “impermissibly wide.” The appellate panel also took issue with the company’s use of civil proceedings to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS