Heineken Gets New Evidence In £10M Keg IP Brawl With AB

Law360, London (March 5, 2020, 7:26 PM GMT) -- A London judge ruled Thursday that Heineken could introduce new expert evidence in a £10 million ($12.94 million) infringement case brought by Anheuser-Busch InBev over beer keg patents, but said with an April trial looming that portion of the case should be delayed until September. In light of the high financial stakes involved, the judge said it wouldn’t be fair to rush Anheuser-Busch in its efforts to secure and instruct its own corresponding expert before the trial’s April 27 start. “It is therefore proportionality in my judgement to provide parties with a reasonable time and resources to press this aspect of...

