PTAB Hands Win To Samsung Over Uniloc Sensor Patent

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 3:14 PM EST) -- Samsung scored a victory in its challenge of a Uniloc patent that uses motion sensors to wake up mobile devices in idle mode after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejected the patent holder's motion to replace a claim in the patent. In a decision Wednesday, the PTAB canceled a disputed claim in Uniloc's patent and denied its bid to amend the claim, following a December hearing that saw Samsung face tough questioning over whether Uniloc failed to meet the standard to replace its claim with a substitute one. The oral arguments had focused on a phrase in Uniloc's proposed claim...

