Mont. Gov. Says Enviros Trying To Avoid Judge In Bison Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock urged a federal judge Wednesday to reject an environmental group's bid to consolidate its lawsuit with another suit over tribes' bison hunting near Yellowstone National Park, saying the group is trying to leave the judge's court because it thinks he may be biased. Cottonwood Environmental Law Center asked the court on Feb. 19 to consolidate its suit in the Butte Division with a case in the Billings Division brought by Neighbors Against Bison Slaughter, saying the suits deal with the same interagency bison management program, so consolidating the cases would advance judicial economy. Bullock responded Wednesday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS