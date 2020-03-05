Norway's Wealth Fund Drops $749M On Tokyo Building Stake

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 3:07 PM EST) -- Norway's sovereign wealth fund Norges Bank Investment Management has reached a deal to buy a minority stake in a Tokyo mixed-use property from Japan-based developer Mitsubishi Estate for 79.7 billion yen ($748.9 million), according to an announcement from Norges Bank on Thursday. The fund is buying a 39.9% stake in the so-called Otemachi Park Building and is entering into a new joint venture with Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. to jointly own the building, Norges said Thursday. The property is in Otemachi, in Tokyo's Marunouchi submarket, and has 72,744 square meters (783,010 square feet) of office space as well as 14,140 square...

