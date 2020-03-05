SEC's M&A Chief Says Proxy Firm Rules Will Be Ready In 2020

Law360, New Orleans (March 5, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- The chief of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s office of mergers and acquisitions said Thursday that rules about the disclosure responsibilities of proxy advisory firms should be finalized before the end of 2020, and noted that further extensions for certain filings might be warranted if the coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen. The role of proxy advisory firms and how they are regulated has been a hot topic for some time now, and on Thursday, Ted Yu, chief of the SEC’s office of M&A, attempted to quell concerns about proposed rules the regulator issued in November 2019. One of the proposed...

