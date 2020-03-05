PNC Bank Can't Duck $32M Debt Relief Scam Clawback

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- PNC Bank has failed to sink an attempt by a receiver appointed over a fraudulent debt relief scheme to claw back $32 million in transfers, with a Florida federal judge rejecting the bank's claims that the Federal Trade Commission Act blocks the suit. In a ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith denied PNC's motion to dismiss the case on the grounds the FTC Act does not authorize the suit or allow the FTC to sue banks, saying current Eleventh Circuit law says the suit can go forward and that what the FTC is allowed to do is irrelevant to the...

