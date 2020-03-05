3rd. Circ. Doubts Lawsuit Press Release Defamed Pharma Co.

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 3:08 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit struggled Thursday with a New Jersey pharmaceutical company's claims that an ex-business partner's announcement of a lawsuit against the company amounted to spreading false information, given that the complaint was in fact filed. During oral argument in Philadelphia, a three-judge panel reviewed a lower court's dismissal of Sunrise Pharmaceutical LLC’s defamation suit accusing Florida-based Vision Pharma LLC of ensnaring it in sham litigation over purportedly adulterated drugs and then announcing the claims in a press release on PRNewswire. The release announced Vision’s filing of the underlying litigation “stemming from” Sunrise Pharmaceutical’s “defective manufacture” and “willful sale” of drugs...

