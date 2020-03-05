Brookfield Raises Cincinnati Bell Bid Again To $2.85B

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:18 PM EST) -- Brookfield on Thursday increased its bid for Cincinnati Bell for the second time this week, this time offering $14.50 per share for the Ohio-based telecommunications company and bringing the total deal price to nearly $2.85 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners earlier this week agreed to raise the per-share price to $13.50, but competing bidder Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Inc. nudged the deal price upward by offering $14.50, causing Brookfield to revise its offer to match, Cincinnati Bell said. Brookfield is now paying significantly more than it originally offered in December, when it inked a deal to pay $10.50 per share. MIRA...

