Texas ER Docs Say UnitedHealth Slashed Reimbursements

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- ACS Primary Care Physicians Southwest PA and six other emergency medicine physician staffing groups have accused UnitedHealthcare of slashing reimbursement rates to unacceptable levels, well below what is usual and customary. The groups, who filed suit Wednesday in Harris County District Court on behalf of at least 100 emergency room doctors, want more than $1 million in damages from UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. and UnitedHealthcare of Texas Inc. The emergency medicine doctors allege that since January 2016, UnitedHealth has arbitrarily changed its reimbursement rates for the care the doctors provide. Because emergency room doctors are required by law to treat everyone who enters the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS