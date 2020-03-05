Mass. Top Court Saves $1M Verdict Over Deal To Buy IBM Unit

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:53 PM EST) -- Massachusetts’ top appellate court on Thursday reinstated a nearly $1 million jury verdict in favor of a consulting firm over a soured contract to finance the acquisition of an IBM unit, ruling that the contract was enforceable even though the firm wasn't registered as a securities broker-dealer. In a unanimous opinion, the state Supreme Judicial Court reinstated NTV Management Inc.'s jury trial victory over Lightship Global Ventures LLC stemming from the companies' ill-fated partnership to finance a deal for Salary.com. The court rejected Lightship's argument that the contract required a securities transaction and was therefore invalid and unenforceable because NTV had not registered...

