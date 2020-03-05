Golden Gate Capital Unit Closes On $440M Fund

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- Angel Island Capital, a portfolio company of private equity firm Golden Gate Capital, said Thursday it has closed a $440 million fund, the group's inaugural third-party investment vehicle. San Francisco-based Angel Island Capital said in a statement that its AIC Opportunities Fund II LP is part of the firm's "credit opportunities strategy" and will invest in the debt of middle-market companies in industries where it has experience. In the past, AIC's partners have included lending groups such as Liberty Lending LLC and Aura, according to its website. AIC's release did not elaborate on exactly what kind of companies the new fund...

