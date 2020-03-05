Feds Say Spine Device Firm Ran $8M Kickback Scam

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- A medical device company greased the palms of surgeons to use its spinal products with more than $8 million of kickbacks in the form of sham consulting contracts, the government alleges in a civil fraud case unsealed Thursday in Massachusetts federal court. The U.S. attorney's office in Massachusetts also settled fraud claims with five of the orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeons who allegedly benefited from the fake consulting work with SpineFrontier Inc. and its consulting arm, Impartial Medical Experts LLC. The case, initially filed in 2015 as two whistleblower lawsuits, claims SpineFrontier set up IME as a sham pass-through entity to evade...

