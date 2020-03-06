Cooley Adds Transactional Tech Atty From Cleary Gottlieb

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- Cooley has added an attorney to its New York office from Cleary Gottlieb who has experience representing companies such as 3M and Stanley Black & Decker in corporate intellectual property transactions. Leonard Jacoby joined Cooley LLP from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, where he worked since 2007, and will continue to advise clients on deals involving technology, data and brands, the firm said Thursday. While at Cleary Gottlieb, Jacoby helped build and lead the firm’s global transactional IP practice and worked on corporate deals such as spinoffs, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions. “I’ve had the opportunity to work closely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS