RI Medical Group Ripped Off $1.5M From Medicare, Feds Say

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- The government has accused a medical group of receiving more than $1.5 million in payments from Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements for urine tests it did not perform, according to a complaint filed in Rhode Island district court Thursday. Park Square Urgent Care Inc., which has medical offices throughout Rhode Island, is being accused of concocting a fraudulent medical reimbursement scheme and is being sued under the False Claims Act for "knowingly" submitting reimbursement for "high complexity" urine drug tests, which are more costly than the "moderate complexity" drug tests it actually performed, resulting in overpayments from Medicare and Medicaid, according to...

