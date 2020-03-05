Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Patent For Janssen's Remicade

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a Massachusetts federal judge’s ruling that a patent covering Janssen Biotech’s blockbuster arthritis biologic Remicade is invalid as obvious. The three-judge panel summarily affirmed the district court’s ruling the day after oral arguments. The decision is a win for Celltrion Inc. and Pfizer unit Hospira Inc., which Janssen had accused of infringement. Celltrion had tried to get the appeal thrown out over standing concerns, saying the suit should actually have named all 200 units of Janssen’s parent company, Johnson & Johnson. At oral arguments Wednesday, Celltrion said a huge tangle of J&J subsidiaries have contract...

