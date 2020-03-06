EU Adviser Urges Fines For Ireland, Romania For AML Lapses

Law360, London (March 6, 2020, 3:35 PM GMT) -- A senior adviser to Europe's top court has urged it to fine Ireland and Romania for failing to adopt the bloc's rules on anti-money laundering into domestic law, saying the gaps, however small, weaken the bloc's fight against dirty money in the financial system. In a pair of opinions issued Thursday, the advocate general for the European Court of Justice recommended penalizing the countries for not fully transposing European Union anti-money laundering and terrorism financing laws aimed at rooting out illicit cash flow. Countries had until the end of June 2017 to write the rules into their national laws, but "gaps"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS