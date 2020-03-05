Robinhood's System Outage Spurs Class Action Filed In Fla.

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:55 PM EST) -- The online stock trading application Robinhood is facing a class action lawsuit after its services were interrupted for nearly an entire trading day that saw an explosive stock market rally, with breach of contract and negligence claims being leveled against the fintech company. Florida resident Travis Taaffe filed the class action lawsuit against Robinhood Markets Inc. and two related entities on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of the users or customers of Robinhood in the United States who were unable to trade or otherwise access their brokerage accounts on March 2....

